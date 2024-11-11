Our little miracle baby turns 10

By Neil McNally
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 14:44 BST
At 5.59pm on 20th November 2014 our daughter was born at 24 weeks. Her due date was 8th March 2015.

For the first few days we were told that it was impossible to say if she would live or die. All they could say was that girls were generally stronger than boys. And in this case, they were right!

Zara was born at the Royal Sussex in Brighton and spent 3 months in the Trevor Mann baby unit where she was looked after incredibly well.After this stay she then spent one month at the Conquest in Hastings until she was finally allowed home.

We have stayed in touch with the amazing nursing team at Trevor Mann and try to visit them each year to show our gratitude for all their hard work, and so Zara can get an understanding of how she came into the world.

Months in hospital

Now as she approaches her 10th birthday we feel that we would like to share our story as one of hope, strength and a very brave little girl. Over the last 10 years Zara has grown into a beautiful, kind, loving girl who embraces life with so much energy and enthusiasm.

