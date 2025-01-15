Petplan reveals the common pet myths that trick Brighton residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Petplan’s latest survey among 2,000 UK adults revealed many adults are tricked by common pet myths.

Among Brighton residents the results showed:

· (49%) mistakenly believe that a wagging tail always indicates a happy dog.

· 32% hold the belief that pets licking their wounds helps to keep them clean, despite this being potentially harmful.

Common cat and dog myths found on Google

· 23% think of cats as low-maintenance companions, overlooking their unique needs and complexities.

· 19% of Brighton residents convinced that cats and dogs are natural enemies.

When Myths Change Behaviour

A significant 12% of Brighton’s pet owners admitted they had altered their pet care routines based on misinformation, only to later discover the truth, with 15% avoiding certain foods for their pets unnecessarily.

How many dog and cat owners believe 'cats and dogs are natural enemies'?

Despite these myths, Brighton pet owners say they are confident in their ability to separate fact from fiction- according to 57%.

A Willingness to Learn

Encouragingly, Brighton residents are open to adapting their pet care practices if new information comes to light. Over half (56%) of respondents expressed a willingness to change their approach once they realised their actions were based on myths.

Petplan’s vet expert, Brian Faulkner, FRCVS, says “There are so many myths about pets that it's easy to see why people might be confused. From interpreting a wagging tail to understanding their nutritional needs, these misconceptions can impact how we care for our animals.

“It's essential to look beyond the myths and really get to know our pets as individuals, understanding their behaviours and what these mean in specific circumstances. And while some myths may seem harmless, others can turn out to be costly mistakes, which is why having the right support, like pet insurance, can offer peace of mind. The more informed we are, the better we can respond to their needs and ensure their happiness and well-being.” says Dr. Brian.

Please find more information here: https://www.petplan.co.uk/pet-information/blog/mythbusters/