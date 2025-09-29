Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Copthorne Hotel and Gatwick expansion plans

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Uckfield Community Awards, HerMove launch in East Grinstead, South of England Autumn Show, the Gatwick Expansion and Copthorne Hotel

Another fantastic, busy recess week and hectic weekend joining the fantastic Ashdown Radio Community Awards in Uckfield at the East Sussex National Hotel held jointly with Wealden Volunteering, the launch of HerMove at the East Grinstead Sports Club encouraging more women and girls into sports, and the South of England Autumn Show and Horse Trials in Ardingly.

Residents will be aware of the Gatwick Expansion approval. As we know, the current Secretary of State for Transport in this Labour Government, confirmed the second runway plan at Gatwick Airport via a national newspaper column during the weekend and Parliamentary recess, denying MPs the opportunity to debate, or even meet directly with Ministers.

Now, there are both large positives and negatives from more jobs and employment opportunities for residents, to concerns on air and noise pollution as this could bring an additional 100,000 flights a year and annual passenger numbers rising from 45 million to 75 million in the future. I’d like to assure residents, I’ll continue to push for upgrades we need on our roads and railways, the easing of rail bottlenecks at Croydon and road queues at Felbridge amongst many others, champion key infrastructure projects such as the Brighton Mainline 2 linking Uckfield, Lewes and Brighton, work to improve bus services to Crawley from East Grinstead, vastly improve our East/West connectivity and upgrade diesel trainlines.

Mims Davies MP at the Launch of HerMove in East Grinstead

We must ensure local people and communities’ benefit from the changes this Government decision will bring in our part of Sussex and wider. My full statement can be found on my website.

I was pleased to support the Conservative council’s motion on the Copthorne Hotel meeting local wants and needs. A vital motion led by the Conservatives to ensure Copthorne Hotel returns to its former glory, was passed at Mid Sussex District Council which was a huge win for the local Conservative Councillors and residents of Copthorne.

As residents know, I recently visited the hotel following emails from local businesses and constituents and spoke with the Home Office at the hotel raising issues and questions from public safety, especially of women and girls, to illegal working, financial costs to the local authority, housing, schools, access to health services and extra social and sporting activities.

The local Conservative group, residents, and I want to return this lovely hotel back to the community, boost our economy, and ensure residents feel safe in their own village. They feel the hotel has done its bit after several years and it’s time for a return to its original use.

Mims Davies MP at the South of England Autumn Show

Finally, a huge thank you to the residents of Pease Pottage for joining me for my latest 'Meet Mims' Q&A event. We discussed many issues important to residents including connectivity, planning, schooling, housing, energy, crime - you name it!

I’ve 2 more coming up in East Grinstead on Wednesday 1st October and in Copthorne on Thursday 13th November. Register for my East Grinstead event here - https://meet-mims-East-Grinstead-October.eventbrite.co.uk and tickets for the Copthorne event here - https://meet-mims-copthorne-november.eventbrite.co.uk

I will have more booked soon!