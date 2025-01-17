Powerful Talk on Knife Crime Well Received by Young People in Hailsham
Martin attended the Station Youth Centre yesterday [16 January] to give a talk to young people and parents present, entitled 'The Power of Choice: Preventing Knife Crime in Our Community'. Young people were informed about the dangers of carrying a knife and the talk was an important opportunity for young people, parents and members of the community to hear from someone who has experienced first-hand the tragic impact of knife crime, having sadly lost his son to knife violence.
Martin has previously won the 'Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year' award for raising thousands of pounds for his anti-knife crime charity, Charlie’s Promise.
"Martin's powerful and thought-provoking talk was very well received by both young people and members of staff alike," said Lead Youth Worker, Kerrie Potter. "I hope the visit by Martin has helped inspire young people and support them in terms of making more positive choices when it comes to youth violence, knife crime and the carrying of weapons."
"It is so important for young people to be made aware about the impact of knife crime and the dangers of carrying a bladed weapon. Every young person deserves a safe future and together, we can create a safer environment for everyone."
Knife crime in particular is a growing concern countrywide and there has been a 4% increase in police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in the UK during the 12 months leading up to June 2024, according to anti-knife crime charity Ben Kinsella Trust.
Whilst the police take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a bladed article or other weapon in public, without detection it is very difficult to identify these people and Hailsham Youth Service is able to detect concealed weapons and can go some way in terms of helping to prevent such offences from happening in the first place.
Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes commented: "Hailsham Youth Service has created a safe environment within our centres for young people across Hailsham and Hellingly."