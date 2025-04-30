South East pet owners warned: allergy season could mean more than just hay fever – even for pets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 74% of pet owners in the South East planning to head outdoors with their furry friends this Bank Holiday, the warmer weather may bring more than just sunshine – allergy season could spell trouble not only for humans but for their pets too.

New data reveals that while 15% of dogs suffer from allergic disorders, 12% of pet owners in the South East are not even aware that pets can have allergies. Unlike humans who may experience the typical sneezing and sniffles, animals often present very different symptoms, including itchy skin, constant scratching, and excessive licking.

Despite the high number of planned outdoor adventures, only 8% of pet owners in the region are concerned about potential allergy triggers when taking their pets outside. This lack of awareness may be putting pets at risk, especially given that pets can suffer from pollen allergies in much the same way as people – though the symptoms manifest differently. While people might call it ‘hay fever’ in dogs, the reality is more skin-deep: the most common sign is itchy, irritated skin.

In fact, itching is one of the top three reasons people take their dogs to the vet.

Dr Edwina Gildea, Vet and Director of Veterinary Operations at Zoetis UK, explains:

“Just like people, pets can suffer from allergies and the signs are often easy to miss. Common causes include pollen, grasses, tree bark, flea bites, food, and house mites. Symptoms to look out for include red or itchy skin, excessive scratching or licking, chewing, especially around the paws and tail base, as well as itchy ears or recurring ear infections. It can be distressing to watch your pet constantly scratch or seem uncomfortable, but it’s important to remember these behaviours aren’t normal. If you're concerned, speak to your vet as soon as possible. They can help identify the cause and recommend the best source of comfort.”

Over one third of pet owners (35%) say they aren’t confident recognising allergy symptoms in their pets. Many don’t associate common behaviours with potential allergic reactions, with the following signs often going unnoticed:

Chewing paws (68%)

Scratching (48%)

Increased biting (76%)

Body odour (94%)

Greasy skin (90%)

For those heading outdoors with their pets this weekend, a few preventative steps could go a long way to keeping pets safe, happy and healthy.

Top tips for keeping your pet healthy outdoors

Watch out for symptoms of allergies: If your pet shows signs of discomfort after being outside, it could be a reaction to grass, pollen, or other environmental allergens. Look out for changes in behaviour or skin condition and speak to your vet if symptoms persist. Make sure flea and tick treatments are up to date: Warmer weather and grassy walks increase the risk of fleas and ticks, which can cause allergic reactions and transmit diseases. Regular preventative treatments are key. If you’re unsure what’s right for your pet, your vet can advise based on age, size, and lifestyle. Provide plenty of clean fresh water: For longer outings, bring a portable bowl and water, and take regular breaks—preferably in the shade on sunny days. Remember to look after their joints: Uneven terrain, longer walks, and more playtime can affect joints, particularly in older dogs or breeds prone to joint problems. Avoid over-exercising, tailor walks to your dog’s age and breed, and allow rest. Signs of stiffness or limping should prompt a visit to the vet. Keep up with regular health checks: While outdoor activities are great, regular vet visits help catch small problems before they escalate.