Village news from Plumpton

CHRISTMAS CARDS: St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards are available to be purchased from Gill Gamble at 33 Westgate, Plumpton, this Saturday (November 16) and every Saturday from 10am to midday.

To make arrangements to buy the Christmas cards at another time call Gill on 01273 891218.

Jumble sale will be at the village hall this Saturday (November 16) at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Flower Club. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB: If you love flowers and ever wondered how to arrange them, then why not become a member of our friendly group. Our talented and entertaining demonstrators showcase their skills while creating amazing floral designs. We have a raffle at the end of the evening, with a chance to win one of the wonderful floral creations. As well as demonstrations, we have talks, an annual outing and social get togethers. Membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8, which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. So come along and join us on the 3rd Wednesday of the month (except December & January) at the village hall at 7.30pm. First meeting is free, so do join us at the village hall on Wednesday November 20, at 7.30pm, when Gill Homer will present a demonstration entitled ‘Christmas Sparkle’. To find out more call Jo Hale on 07719 887590 or Sue Akers on 07799 095234.

AGM: Horticultural society AGM takes place on Friday November 22 at 7.30pm in the small hall at the village hall. All welcome. There will be refreshments and a quiz afterwards.

VILLAGE HALL: Springs Dance Company is bringing ‘The Journey of the Magi’ to Plumpton village hall on Saturday November 23. With a soundtrack to keep toes tapping and awe-inspiring dance ‘Journey of the Magi’ delights audiences of all ages. The inspiration for this much-loved and family-friendly festive frolic is T S Eliot’s poem Journey of the Magi. In this amazing stage production images from the poetry and familiar Christmas scenes explode in a mix of laugh-out-loud funny, moving and entertaining theatre and dance.It's entertaining, powerful and compelling. On seeing The Journey of the Magi Sir David Bintley CBE (former ballet dancer and artistic director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet) said, “Forget The Nutcracker, Springs Dance Company’s Journey of the Magi is the best Christmas show I have ever seen! I went along to see it one dark, wet and dismal night in Birmingham, and I came out having been touched, amused and moved to tears. Journey of the Magi looks beyond the tinsel and trappings and reveals the real meaning of Christmas.” Other accolades include; “Absolutely fabulous show. Wonderful mix of fun, wit, and meaning. It made me laugh and it made me cry all in a couple of minutes” “What touches me...is the youthful freshness and generosity which I experienced in your show Journey of the Magi. I have never laughed so much!“ Don't miss The Journey of The Magi at Plumpton village hall on Saturday November 23, doors open 6pm, performance 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets cost adult £10, under 12s £5 and a family ticket £25 (2 adults 2 children). Booking https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DVUI or phone 01273 890006. There will be refreshments and a raffle. Proceeds will support the upkeep of Plumpton Parish churches.

FESTIVE FAIR in support of St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday November 30 from midday till 4pm. ￡1 entry, children under 14 free. There will be lots of stalls with crafts and consumables, refreshments and a raffle (1st prize £100). Father Christmas will be visiting from 2 pm. For more details contact Sue Akers via [email protected] or 01273 891701. Donations of bottles of wine for the ‘Wine and Water’ stall at the Festive Fair, on November 30 (see above) would be very much welcomed. If you would like to donate a bottle (or two) then please deliver to 30 West Gate, Plumpton Green BN7 3BQ. All support is always appreciated by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter & St James Hospice.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet at 2pm on Thursday December 12, at the Church Annexe, for their Christmas Party. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

PATIENT TRANSPORT: Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.