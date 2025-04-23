West Sussex Fire Cadets raise £1,500 in sponsored pier to pier walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Fire Cadets have successfully completed a challenging 16-mile walk in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

The walk was part of a wider initiative led by the UK Fire Cadets to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports the health and wellbeing of serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.

On Saturday (5 April) the young people set off on their journey from Worthing Pier to Bognor Regis Pier, raising more than £1,500 along the way.

They were joined by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service staff and volunteers who provided support and encouragement as they passed each milestone on the route.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Fire Cadets, staff, and volunteers at Bognor Regis Pier.

On completing the challenge, Fire Cadet Indi Purdy said: “Everyone really enjoyed the day. We all worked as a team and came together to support each other with everything we had to overcome along the way.

“I enjoyed planning the event with the rest of the team and raising money for charity to support firefighters locally and across the country.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education Team Leader, Emma Biffi, said: “We are so proud of our Fire Cadets for taking on this challenge and raising such an amazing amount for a charity that means so much to our fire service community.

“Their dedication, determination, and teamwork really shone through, and it was fantastic to see the support from members of the public cheering them on their journey.

“The money they have raised will go a long way towards supporting firefighters and their families.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “It was fantastic to see our Fire Cadets take part in this challenge. They have done an amazing job in raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity and they should be very proud of themselves.”

Fire Cadets is a youth initiative run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education Team at Bognor Fire Station. It is a nationally recognised programme which offers young people aged 13 to 17 the opportunity to gain essential life skills by taking part in a range of activities at the fire station and in the local community.