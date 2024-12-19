West Sussex retiree wins over £600 on free Postcode Lottery just in time for Christmas

David Herson, from Lancing, scores a surprise jackpot on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery.

David Herson, a 78 year-old retiree living by the sea in Lancing, won £619.44 on Pick My Postcode, a free online lottery!

Pick My Postcode is an online postcode lottery, funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members to enter and win. So far, it has given away over 2.6 million pounds to its lucky winning members since 2011.

David joined Pick My Postcode back in 2023. Since joining, David routinely checks the draws, with the hope that would eventually win one of the £10 Stackpot draws alongside his bonus. The ‘Bonus’ on Pick My Postcode is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by doing extra offers.

The Main Draw, which is usually £200, rolls over if unclaimed. So, when David logged in to check his postcode he was met with a brilliant £600, due to it having not been claimed the previous two days.

Alongside his well-built bonus, he walked away with £619.44 completely for free. When asked how he felt about his win, he said he was: “Very excited because I only ever expected to win £10 in the stackpot.”

When asked how he planned to spend his winnings he said with Christmas coming up, “It's most likely that I'll be using some of the money to take out my local family of eight for a nice lunch over the holidays. I've not given much thought to what I might do with rest but a family theatre trip seems like a good idea.”

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.