Winning at Slimming for this bride to be

Nikki from Madehurst is absolutely smashing her weightloss goals, picking up her 2 stone award only 15 weeks into her Slimming journey!

After setting a date for her wedding she wanted some help to lose weight and feel more confident so joined the local Slimming World group in Yapton with her sister in law to be.

Feeling nervous as to whether she could do it and totally out of her comfort zone, Nikki listened to the guidance from the consultant about Slimming Worlds generous and flexible food optimising plan, hearing that she could eat real food and all her favourite meals and still lose weight by making simple swaps to how she was shopping, cooking and eating. And she loves the weekly group support, sharing and picking up ideas from other members in the group.

Nikki has been taking photos along the way to document her weightloss transformation and her confidence is growing as the lbs drop away. She feels much more energized and has a such a spring in her step - she's even taken up the couch to 5k which is something she'd never have done before joining Slimming World.

Nikki is so excited for what the future holds and cannot wait to get married in her dream dress in August.