17 year-old cancer survivor launches inspirational candle business

Diagnosed in September 2022, Leoni’s journey has been one of strength and determination, culminating in the creation of a business that embodies the triumph of the human spirit.

Initially presenting with backache and flu-like symptoms, Leoni's diagnosis escalated to a critical point, with cancer affecting 90% of her torso. Enduring an induced coma and six rigorous rounds of chemotherapy, she faced a challenging road to recovery, which included relearning basic motor skills after awakening from the coma.

Despite the setbacks, Leoni found inspiration in her journey and sought to express her gratitude to her medical team through a meaningful endeavor.

Leoni and her mother Kelly Jull who assists her daughter in her candle business.

“LM Thank You Gifts is not merely a business,” Leoni emphasised, “it is a tribute to the indomitable human spirit, a testament to my journey.”

With the assistance of her devoted mother, Kelly Jull, Leoni pours her heart into crafting candles that symbolize hope, resilience, and gratitude.

A proud advocate for giving back, Leoni pledges 5% of all sales from LM Thank You Gifts to the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cause close to her heart. #

Each candle, available in a variety of scents and shapes, serves as a beacon of light in times of darkness, reminding us all that even in our lowest moments, we can find paths of illumination for ourselves and others.

The official launch of LM Thank You Gifts will take place on April 26, from 10am to 4pm, at the Wayfinder Women’s “Work and Wellbeing Day” hosted at the Sovereign Community Centre.