2025 Festival of Speed set to celebrate ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’

● Goodwood announces theme for the 2025 Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard ● ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’ will celebrate motorsport’s greatest champions and championships ● Inspired by the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship, which will be at the core of the event’s celebrations ● Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard takes place Thursday 10 - Sunday 13 July 2025 ● Early bird tickets are available now at goodwood.com

As we countdown to the New Year and the return of our motorsport events, Goodwood is excited to announce the theme for the 2025 Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard: ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’.

Providing a focus for the cars, bikes, drivers and riders that gather for the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture in July, the Festival of Speed’s annual theme gives fans an indication as to what they can expect to see at the event.

2025’s theme - ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’ - is inspired by the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship. From its inception in 1950, Formula 1’s relentless pursuit of excellence has inspired all forms of racing – leading the charge in innovation and ambition, whilst setting new standards in speed, technology, and design.

Hillclimb action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Ph. by Matt Sills.

The Festival of Speed will showcase the sport’s quest to find ‘The Winning Formula’, bringing together the past, present and future F1, with the event’s biggest ever celebration of the series. Fans can look forward to seeing legendary cars, drivers, teams, designers and personalities from the very pinnacle of motorsport, with further details of the celebration due to be announced in January.

Also inspiring ‘The Winning Formula’ will be the 125 years of competition and innovation that have shaped modern motorsport, including the 125th anniversary of both the Gordon Bennett Cup and the Thousand Mile Trial; as well as the 100th anniversary of the World Manufacturers' Championship, won by Alfa Romeo with the groundbreaking P2.

Uniquely, the Festival of Speed welcomes competitors from every major championship in world motorsport, including the World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, Formula E, IndyCar, Nascar, Dakar, MotoGp and World Superbikes. All will play their part in celebrating ‘The Winning Formula’.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “The Festival of Speed is uniquely placed to reflect on motorsport’s rich history and heritage and I am delighted that in 2025 we will do this through the lens of ‘The Winning Formula’. Individuals, teams, vehicles and championships have always embodied this mindset to push the boundaries of achievement, never more so than in Formula 1, which next year celebrates the 75th anniversary of its World Championship. Having recently celebrated 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, we know what a significant anniversary this is for Formula 1, and we’re looking forward to paying our own tribute as part of the worldwide festivities.”

Hillclimb action at the 2024 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Nick Dungan

Karun Chandhok, friend of the Festival of Speed said: “The team at Goodwood always do such a fantastic job of bringing together the most incredible cars, bikes, drivers, riders and teams. I can’t wait to see what and who they have lined up for ‘The Winning Formula’ and I’m hoping they might even let me get behind the wheel of something special!”

Further details about the Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming months.

Further details about the Festival of Speed will be announced in the coming months.