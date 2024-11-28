4Sight Vision Support Christmas Concert

By Cathy Clark
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 09:13 BST

4Sight Vision Support’s annual Christmas Concert with Seaford College Chapel Choir will be held on Monday,  December 11.

It will be held in the early evening at 6.30pm, rather than at lunchtime, to allow more people to attend after work.

This is always a lovely event and 4SVS advises reserving a place well in advance to avoid disappointment, with payment then taken on the door.

The concert will be held at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham. Tickets are just £5pp including festive refreshments. All are welcome, and some transport may be possible.

4Sight Vision Support Christmas Concert

All funds raised will help support blind and sight impaired people across West Sussex.

For further information about the concert and to discuss transport requirements, please call 01243 828555 or email [email protected]

