8 week mindfulness course to launch in Worthing

Kalm Horizons, the award-winning mindful wellbeing concept is launching a new 8 week course in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalm Horizons, a mindfulness organisation renowned for its innovative approach to mental well-being, is launching a brand new 8-week course, “Inner Peace,” at Salt Water Studios in Worthing. Having already been featured in top publications such as Hello, The Guardian, The Times, and Sussex Life, Kalm Horizons continues to expand its reach, offering a unique blend of traditional mindfulness techniques and sound therapy to help individuals manage stress and find inner calm.

The Inner Peace course is designed to introduce participants to powerful mindfulness practices, including gratitude, letting go, and acceptance. Each session has been carefully crafted to still the mind, reduce anxiety, and promote restful sleep. Through these practices, participants can expect to experience greater emotional balance and a deeper sense of tranquility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course will take place every Thursday evening at 8:15 PM, starting on April 10th and running through to May 29th, 2025.

Mindfulness in Worthing

Course Dates:

April 10, 17, 24

May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Location: Salt Water Studios

2C, Stoke Abbott Court

Calm the mind and ease anxiety with Kalm Horizons

Stoke Abbott Rd

Worthing, BN11 1HE

Whether you're new to mindfulness or looking to deepen your practice, this course offers a supportive environment for anyone looking to reduce stress and foster a peaceful state of mind.

For more details and to reserve a spot, visit:https://kalmhorizons.com/product/8-week-mindfulness-course-in-worthing/