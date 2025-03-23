8 week mindfulness course to launch in Worthing
Kalm Horizons, a mindfulness organisation renowned for its innovative approach to mental well-being, is launching a brand new 8-week course, “Inner Peace,” at Salt Water Studios in Worthing. Having already been featured in top publications such as Hello, The Guardian, The Times, and Sussex Life, Kalm Horizons continues to expand its reach, offering a unique blend of traditional mindfulness techniques and sound therapy to help individuals manage stress and find inner calm.
The Inner Peace course is designed to introduce participants to powerful mindfulness practices, including gratitude, letting go, and acceptance. Each session has been carefully crafted to still the mind, reduce anxiety, and promote restful sleep. Through these practices, participants can expect to experience greater emotional balance and a deeper sense of tranquility.
The course will take place every Thursday evening at 8:15 PM, starting on April 10th and running through to May 29th, 2025.
Course Dates:
- April 10, 17, 24
- May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29
Location: Salt Water Studios
2C, Stoke Abbott Court
Stoke Abbott Rd
Worthing, BN11 1HE
Whether you're new to mindfulness or looking to deepen your practice, this course offers a supportive environment for anyone looking to reduce stress and foster a peaceful state of mind.
For more details and to reserve a spot, visit:https://kalmhorizons.com/product/8-week-mindfulness-course-in-worthing/