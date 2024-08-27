A Celebration of Poetry and Music with Louis De Bernières

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Shelley Memorial Project is delighted to announce that its annual Celebration of Poetry, taking place in St Mary’s Church Horsham on Saturday, October 12, be led by the award-winning author and poet Louis de Bernières.

Louis de Bernières is best known as a novelist and the author of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, an international best-seller that has been translated into over 30 languages and adapted for screen and stage. Louis is also an accomplished poet and musician who has written four collections of poetry and recorded four albums of his songs.

Commenting on his writing in an interview with the Granta Magazine, Louis said: "I think of poetry as my original vocation, novel writing somehow grew out of it."

So the Shelley Memorial Project is particularly delighted that he has agreed to take part in its celebration of poetry.

Novelist, Poet and Musician Louis de Bernières.

For the Celebration event in October, Louis will be joined by actor Emily Rose Smith as they take a heartwarming look at life and love in a performance of his verse and music, including a performance on the mandolin.

Also taking part in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music and poetry are four excellent Sussex poets; Liz Barnes, Theresa Gooda, Simon Zec, Barry Smith, and poet and guitarist Chris Hardy who will join Barry in a performance that sets some of Shelley’s greatest poetry to music. The event will once again be expertly compered by BBC Radio 4 presenter Chris Aldridge.

Louis will present prizes to the winners of the Shelley Memorial Project Poetry Competition 2024, including to the winner of the Sussex Cup, awarded to the best poem by a Sussex-based poet.

The evening will conclude with a book signing, with Louis’s books available to purchase, along with collections of poems from the event’s other poets.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of this great celebration of live poetry and music.

Tickets are £18 via Eventbrite- search ' A celebration of poetry with Louis de Bernieres ‘

For students and unwaged the ticket price is £12.00, these can be purchased by contacting [email protected]

The Shelley Memorial Project is very grateful for the support of event sponsors The Steyning Book Shop and local author Graham Sitton.

All money raised will get the Shelley Memorial Project a step closer to realising its aim of delivering a permanent public memorial to Horsham’s most famous citizen and internationally acclaimed poet, Percy Bysshe Shelley.