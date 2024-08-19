A crime thriller night at The Royal Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Makings of A Murderer 2 - The Real Manhunter with Colin Sutton | Sunday, November 3 | The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

entertainers launch The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter, featuring Colin Sutton, the Senior Investigating Officer behind some of the UK’s most renowned murder cases.

Following a sell-out nationwide tour last year of The Makings of a Murder, the UK’s top true crime theatre tour is back with a brand-new show; The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show features a new frontman; Colin Sutton, who was the Senior Investigating Officer who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant. His memoirs were turned into award-winning ITV drama series Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton which ran for two series and was based on his murder investigations.

Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton.

In this unique and chilling production, Colin will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer - a thrilling night at the theatre, perfect for true crime fans and theatre goers alike.

The show is produced by entertainers, one of the UK’s leading entertainment producers. entertainers is run by father and son team, Michael and James Taylor who were recently listed in The Stage Top 100, a list of the most influential people in the theatre industry.

They have over 30 other productions in their portfolio including The Magic of Motown, Cirque: The Greatest Show, The Rocket Man, Fastlove and Man in the Mirror all of which are touring the UK throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter is touring the UK from this September and is coming to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday, November 3.

Tickets available now! Box Office 01323 802020 https://royalhippodrome.com/event/the-makings-of-a-murderer-2-the-real-manhunter/