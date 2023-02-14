A free alternative comedy and animation event comes to Eastbourne in March.

Eastbourne's animation studio Plume Films, announces The House of Godd, a free live theatre meets animation spectacular about a bumbling ex-cult leader who is forced to bewitch a house of unruly lunatics.

Founder of Plume Films, Richard Jackson said: “We are delighted to bring an alternative live performance to Eastbourne. The House of Godd combines theatre and digital art and features actors interacting with projections, props and sound design. The story is set in a surreal doll’s house where a chaotic group of misfits are governed by the devious Mr and Mrs Godd.”

Thursday March 9: (8pm to 9pm) Private view - An intimate showing of the production.

Friday Matinee March 10: (3pm to 4pm) An intimate showing of the production

Friday evening March 10: (8pm to 11pm) The big event with after party ft. live music performance from electronic fabulousness of Brighton's While You Were Sleeping.

Filmmaker Chris Lewort, who co wrote and directed the piece, said: “Mr and Mrs Godd are the long suffering managers of a doll’s house full of unruly residents. Their goal is to create a place of harmony so they can finally retire.

“When Mrs Godd chooses bumbling ex-cult leader Crawleyas the new occupant, things seem to be going smoothly until Crawley’s ghostly friend Aiwatt inexplicably appears. He tells Crawley that he's in grave danger and must make an awful choice; either cast a spell to bewitch the household or be banished to the nether... forever.”

