A Helping Hand This Christmas in Burgess Hill

The Christmas Hamper Project is launched! Led by Burgess Hill Town Council this festive project sees local organisations rallying together to lend a helping hand to local families and individuals in need.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A partnership of local groups co-ordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council include: Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Burgess Hill Youth, Burgess Hill District Lions Club and The King's Church Mid-Sussex, is calling on local businesses, schools, churches, and community members to collect essential food items to create Christmas Food Hampers. For 2025 we welcome Central Sussex Rotary Team who bring logistical expertise to the project team. These hampers will be delivered to approximately 260 families and individuals in the Burgess Hill area just in time for Christmas.

Burgess Hill District Lions President, Christine Coxshaw said “Once again Burgess Hill District Lions have great pleasure in contributing towards this invaluable project to help those within our community who are facing hardship with the ever rising cost of living. This initiative brings a little cheer and festivity to which could be a bleak time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative from Burgess Hill Community Food Bank stated, Burgess Hill Community Foodbank are pleased to be involved in this great initiative to help those in our community who are struggling by providing some basic and Christmas food.

Hamper graphic

A representative from The Kings Church, hosts of the project said ““It’s a real privilege for The King’s Church Mid-Sussex to be part of the Christmas Hamper Project again this year. We’re delighted to partner with other local organisations to support families and bring hope and joy to our community this Christmas.”

The organising group are especially grateful for the support of local business Steve Willis Training who have kindly agreed to sponsor the hamper boxes for next three years. This had placed a significant financial burden on the project and this generosity will secure the projects future until 2026.

Steve Willis said: "The Christmas Hamper project is such an important initiative and gives Steve Willis Training Centres a great opportunity to support our local community. With the cost-of-living crisis and many families living on low incomes, this is a great way to bring joy to those who need it most. We are committed to continuing our contribution to this very worthy cause and are pleased to help make Christmas celebrations a little more enjoyable for these families."

Community members who wish to contribute can find more information on how to help by visiting the Town Council website https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/christmas-hamper-project/