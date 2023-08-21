A Room of One's Own

Meet Charlotte Brontë, Jane Austen, Aphra Behn, and Shakespeare's sister – Judith! Travel to the far-flung future of... 2028. But whatever you do, Keep Off the Grass!Based on Woolf's 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity, this 60-minute one woman show has mesmerised audiences through the UK and received rave reviews throughout national and local media. Doors open at 6.45pm to enable you to buy drinks in the bar before the performance at 7.30pmTickets, costing £17, are available to book through the Cranleigh Arts website: https://cranleigharts.org/ or by phoning the Box Office (01483 278000) between 10am and 4pm Tuesday - Saturday (Note: Closed on Saturdays until 1st September). The box office is also open for ticket collection and on-the-door sales 45-mins before evening events. Do visit its website to see the exciting list of events and other activities planned for the coming season. It offers an eclectic programme of live music, drama, films, family activities, exhibitions and workshops to suit every taste. And speaking of taste, it also has a café - an ideal spot to meets friends for coffee or tea and simply delicious cakes in the heart of this lively village, open between 10 and 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday from September 1st.