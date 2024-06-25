A stellar celebration: Max Verstappen to lead Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 20th anniversary appearance at Goodwood
Making his Festival of Speed debut, is current and three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen who will drive the RB16B in which he claimed his first world title in 2021.
Joining him on the Sunday of the event is teammate Sergio Pérez and Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, as well as former Red Bull drivers David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber.
Following the world debut of the RB17 Hypercar on the Friday of the Festival of Speed, Red Bull’s celebrations will culminate in an epic moment on Sunday, as seven prodigious drivers and cars from the team’s two triumphant decades in Formula 1 take to the Goodwood Hill before an unprecedented balcony moment.
Set to be Goodwood’s biggest celebration of a Formula 1 team to date, fans will be able to salute the seven drivers, who between them, hold a phenomenal 96 Formula 1 race wins. Never before has the Festival of Speed had the privilege of welcoming the active reigning Formula 1 World Champion.
The Duke of Richmond, CBE DL, founder of the Festival of Speed said: “In its 31-year history, this is the first time that the Festival of Speed has celebrated a Formula 1 team on this scale.
"To have both the current drivers – not to mention the reigning World Champion – the CEO and Team Principal, as well as so many team icons is fantastic.
"Goodwood’s motorsport events have always prided themselves on the access that they offer fans and I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing has fulfilled our ambition by bringing together such an illustrious and outstanding group of drivers and cars.”
Drivers and cars
· RB1 – Christian Klien
· RB6 – Mark Webber
· RB7 – Daniel Ricciardo
· RB8 – Christian Horner
· RB9 – David Coulthard
· RB16B – Max Verstappen
· RB19 – Sergio Pérez
