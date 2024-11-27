A Symphonic Storm: Horsham Music Circle concert review

Sheltered from the relentless winds of storm Bert, the Horsham Music Circle audience sat in anticipation, waiting for the inevitable echoes of Leon McCawley’s music to fill St. Mary’s church…

Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in A major (Op.2, No.2)signalled the concert’s start. Injecting a vital energy into the opening motive, McCawley articulated each quaver and triplet declaration in a precise and exciting manner, a motive which later seemed to gain an ever-growing sense of impending momentum; presenting a narrative stormy and tumultuous, beautifully foreshadowing some of the later accounts that we would explore in tonight’s programme. With a brief moment of collection, McCawley moved to the second movement, perfectly staging Beethoven’s ghostly, quasi-orchestral writing; giving us a well-justified space to breathe. Throughout the rest of the piece, however, musical outburstsfervently embraced by McCawley, would frequently interrupt our ever-establishing equilibrium, drawing parallels eerily similar to that of the howling winds outside.

A very different atmosphere of stillness was introduced to us with Rachmaninov’s Etude-tableau in A minor (Op.39, No.2): driven by the perpetual triplets in McCawley’s left hand, he conjured an introspective and yearning sense of turbulence, as if drifting throughHomer’s wine-dark sea – an emotional journey of emancipation for which we were carried through by McCawley’s sensitive musical approach. Following suit, and closing the first half, was the Liszt arrangement of Bach’s Organ Prelude and Fugue in A minor. It was here that McCawley unleashed his full dynamic range, characterising the octave-doubled bass notes and Bach’s rigorous contrapuntal gestures in an all-consuming interpretation headed by the descending, pseudo-lament theme.

Mendelsohn’s Rondo Capriccioso opened the next half. Throughout the lyrical introduction McCawley nurtured an organic ratcheting up of tension which was finally set free in an almost schizophrenic change in temperament. This trepid dance with its endlessly running motive persistent and stubborn in nature was handled expertly by McCawley, giving well-presented contrast with each characterful interjection.

The whole programme seemingly built to a climax with Schumann’s Sonata No.2. All pent-up turmoil kindled and alluded to by the previous works departed from McCawley hands in a ferocious breathlessness; a symphonic storm both inside and out the building could be heard. Measured and skilfully he displayed Schumann’s masterful gallery of portraitures, the likes of which ranged from heavenly to anguished in affect. Concluding this rich programmeas an encore was Schumann’s Prophetic Bird (from Waldszenen). This charming piece was played by McCawley with a suitable grace and mystic, an alluring lullaby that at last brought a sense of calm and growing rest, reflected too by the diminishing storm outside.

Reviewed by Luca J. Imperiale