A tail of success: Goodwoof 2025

Goodwoof - the ultimate celebration of all things dog - came to life at the weekend, as canine clientele and their humans enjoyed world-class demonstrations, competitions, entertainment and workshops curated especially for our four-legged friends.

Dachshund Parade

Opening the event each morning, hundreds of dachshunds descended on the turning circle of Goodwood House, posing for a group photo, before venturing down to The Kennels and the Goodwoof event site.

Led by The Duke of Richmond and decorated Paralympian Ellie Simmonds on Saturday, The Duke’s beloved dachshund, Winston, savoured his moment in the spotlight, as the bold and vivacious breed took centre stage.

Dachshunds at Goodwoof 2025.

Literary Corner

Providing a shady spot to listen to dog-inspired tales, Literary Corner welcomed authors and illustrators, each with a unique and inspiring story to tell, including award-winning author Sir Michael Morpurgo - reading from his latest book Cobweb about a brave young Corgi - Russell Kane with his children’s book Pet Selector!, illustrator Anita Mangan, presenter and broadcaster Clare Balding, actor Hugh Bonneville and many others.

Barkitecture

Competing for the Kennel Design Award, 11 architectural practices showcased their talents by designing a kennel inspired by the theme From Nature; For Nature for Britain’s leading kennel design competition, Barkitecture. The overarching theme celebrated the connection dogs have with the natural environment, with comfort and safety at the forefront of their designs.

Dachshund at Goodwoof 2025.

The exhibition, which combines cutting-edge design with exceptional craftsmanship, welcomed renowned architects George & James Architects, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects, Sebastian Conran and Beta Design Office, and Los Angeles-based SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), among many others.

Judged by Kevin McCloud MBE, Bill Bailey and journalist Hannah Betts and Seamus, mascot of the Irish Guards, ‘Snowdon Dog House’ designed by Lord David Snowdon and Matthew Rice, created with Scott Simpson, won the competition. The unique structures were auctioned on Sunday afternoon by Bonhams, with proceeds going to Goodwoof’s 2025 event charity, Wild at Heart Foundation.

Event charity: Wild at Heart Foundation

Goodwoof was delighted to support Wild at Heart Foundation as its charity partner. Founded by Nikki Tibbles, the charity works closely with global project partners to compassionately reduce the world’s stray dog population through sterilisation, education, and welfare. Fundraising for the charity took place across the weekend, as the Wild at Heart Village featured talks from the foundation’s celebrity ambassadors, including Karen Hauer, alongside a host of activities for visitors to enjoy.

Checking-in at the Jellycat Dog Hotel

Goodwoof was delighted to welcome soft toy phenomenon Jellycat as they unveiled their limited-edition ‘Golden Puppy’ in their ‘Dog Hotel’. The one-of-a-kind experience saw visitors and fans checking in to the hotel to peruse a selection of Jellycat’s furry-friends, from Chihuahuas and Corgis to Scottish Terriers and Schnauzers, and of course, Otto Sausage Dog. The Goodwoof pop-up was the brand’s first outside a major city, and was a huge hit with Goodwoof attendees.

Health, wellbeing and R&R

The Wellness Stage presented by MARS Petcare offered a variety of demonstrations and educational talks across the weekend, including Stem Cell Vet Dr Stewart Halperin’s advice on how to identify and manage arthritis in dogs, vet panel discussions with Dr Bolu Eso - who also discussed signs of medical emergencies in dachshunds and how to minimise orthopaedic issues - and Dr Scott Miller, including a special visit from comedians Jack Dee and Seann Walsh who recorded their podcast live from the stage on Saturday afternoon.

Over at The Randox Health Studio, owners and their dogs were invited to unwind amid the excitement of the event with a variety of activities and demonstrations including, doga, physiotherapy, reiki and sound bathing.

Canine competitors: The winning hounds

From flyball to gundog trials, Goodwoof welcomed a lineup of world-class competitors. Fourteen of the world’s top dogs and handlers competed in the gundog competition, with Tim Brain taking first place. In the Sheepdog Doubles, Kevin Evans secured the win, while Aled Owen claimed first place in the Sheepdog Double Gather. A crowd favourite, the Flyball competition was won by Odyssey, followed closely by Bristol Ball-istics and Commandos.

Elsewhere at the event

Stylish hounds were everywhere at Goodwoof, as Love My Human brought its signature flair and expert grooming to the event. With top groomers on hand, Love My Human demonstrated the best techniques for caring for your dog’s coat, teeth, paws, and more. Joined by judges Alex Jones, Jodie Kidd, John Bishop and Tom Felton, Chien Charmant celebrated the unique bond between owners and their four-legged friends, putting some of the most stylish hounds at the event in the spotlight.

Continuing to raise the ‘woof’ each year, Ministry of Hound took over the Action Sports Arena as the dog disco returned for its third year at the event, co-hosted by Ministry of Sound. Internationally renowned DJs Fat Tony and Max Tyler provided the beat as professional dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard showed visitors how to dance with their dog.

Land Rover Discovery, Goodwoof's official automotive partner, unveiled two new editions, Gemini and Tempest. The Tempest, a new flagship model, features matte-finished bodywork that enhances the appeal of the seven-seat family SUV. Meanwhile, the Gemini is a thoroughly modern tribute to the original Discovery’s ingenious design, offering exclusive colours and distinctive details.

The Vitality Woodland Walk provided a tranquil spot for visitors to explore a variety of activities, including Fastest Dog presented by DHL, tarot card reading, crystal healing, forest bathing, truffle hunting, the Zen Den presented by KONG and much more.

The Goodwood Symphony Orchestra came together for two special performances over the weekend to celebrate a close friend of Goodwoof, Jennifer Reid. The performance provided the perfect atmosphere, allowing visitors to sit back, relax, and enjoy stunning orchestral sounds in the company of wagging tails and happy paws.

Visitors enjoyed a selection of food and drink around the event, from basking in the glorious spring sunshine in the Taittinger Champagne Bar to delicious summer-themed hampers provided by Fortnum & Mason.

Goodwoof 2026

Tickets for Goodwoof 2026 (Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 May) are now on sale and can be purchased at goodwood.com. Customers can secure their tickets now before the early access window closes on Monday, May 26 and reopens later in the year.