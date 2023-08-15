A unique nature-inspired day for kids of all ages

Woods for Learning joins CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out to help children learn about nature through dance, exploration and making.

A packed programme of nature-inspired activities for kids has been revealed ahead of the CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out.

Woods for Learning has created a series of Activity Zones for the event, held at the Knepp Estate on September 2.

Each has been carefully designed to offer a range of skills and experience for both children and adults.

Archie from Archie's Little Farm with one of the battery hens he saved

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “We are delighted Woods for Learning has joined our Countryside Day Out.

"Their fully inclusive activity programme helps children to learn about nature through dance, exploration and making.”

The Woods for Learning Activity Zones are Dancing in Nature, Exploring in Nature, Building in Nature and Working with Nature.

There will be treasure hunts, dance performances and the chance to make your own medals and treasure.

Woods for Learning will be joined in the Kids’ Zone by Catherine Sleeman, who will help everyone celebrate the countryside with dance, and Archie’s Little Farm.

“Archie is an inspirational young man who will be talking about how he rescued unhappy battery hens and helped them become free roaming on his dad’s farm,” said Paul.

“He will also be bringing along a few of his sheep and his pony Winston for the children to meet.”

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 2 at the Knepp Estate, RH13 8NQ.

Kids go free. Adult tickets are £5 per person.

Find out more and book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/cpre-sussex-countryside-day-tickets-525450826567

Kids Activity Programme

Dancing in Nature:

11-11.15am: Dance Performance 1

11.20-noon: Dance workshops

Caterpillar to the Butterfly – learn the lifecycle through dance.

Balancing Ecosystems – group and team games linked to food and the ecosystem.

12.45-1pm: Dance Performance 2

2.15-2.30pm: Dance Performance 3

2.35-3.15pm: Dance workshops

Sensory in Nature – movement exploration using nature.

Fantastic “Fern” – movement sequence teaching using Robert MacFarlane poem.

Exploring in Nature

10.30-11am: 30 minutes to save your life and the rule of 3

Learn how to find where you are, call for help and give a grid reference.

10-3.30pm: Cross dangerous lakes to save yourselves

Treasure Hunt: Can you find all the hidden markers – best times win a prize – and work out the hidden message?

1-1.30pm: 30 minutes to save your life and the rule of 3

3-3.30pm: 30 minutes to save your life and the rule of 3

Building in Nature

10-3.30pm: Use what is around to build mini houses and shelters for you, your friends even the animals that you might find. This is a self-led activity, but leaders will be around to help and ask questions.

Working with Nature

10-4pm: A non-stop workshop which can be done at any time throughout the day – visit us near the gazebo and take part in:

Safe fire lighting activities

Nature mandalas: using nature to make art.

Make your own medals, coins and treasure