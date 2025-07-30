ABBA fans can look forward to a treat this September at The Hawth
Get ready to embark on a musical journey back to the 70s, where disco reigned supreme and ABBA ruled the charts with their infectious melodies and high-energy performances.
Benny Andersson performer, Mark said: “ABBA has left an indelible mark on music history and it’s an honour to pay tribute to a band that has brought joy to millions around the world. We have been performing as ABBA for over 25 years and we strive to make the show bigger and better each year. We love every second on stage!”
Celebrating the magic of their timeless hits and iconic styles, Arrival – The Hits of ABBAbrings first-class vocals, exceptional musicianship and fantastic interactive video footage to the stage. Songs including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, SOS, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Voulez-Vous and The Winner Takes It All will have you singing and dancing all the way home.
Mark adds: “ABBA appeals to everyone – it’s joyous, infectious and you can’t help smiling when you hear the first bar of Dancing Queen or Mamma Mia. The show is an energetic, upbeat, vibrant, colourful and spectacular extrABBAganza.
“Here’s to ABBA, ‘Waterloo’ and the enduring power of their music!”
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering their music for the first time, this stunning show promises an unforgettable experience for all.
Tickets priced £30.50 and £28.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636.