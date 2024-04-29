Absurd Circus brings Melbourne magic to Brighton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Absurd Tea Circus invites audiences on a whimsical journey, transforming everyday moments, such as spilling tea, into extraordinary spectacles, says Absurd Circus co-founder Rindi Harradine.

“From aerial sandwich making competitions to juggling fashion extravaganzas, the show combines incredible acrobatics, genuine emotion, and expert silliness,” says Rindi – who also stars in the spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartfelt stories about tea and performers’ love for their mums is set to add a touch of genuine pathos. An ‘unfogettable experience that will leave audiences laughing, astonished, and thoroughly entertained’ is promised.

The Absurd Tea Party starring Absurd Circus stars at the Brighton Fringe Festival from Saturday, May 25.

Top Australian lifestyle news website Glam Adelaide hails Absurd Circus for “seamlessly blending storytelling, acrobatics, and comedy, making Absurd Tea Circus a must-see for families and audiences of all ages”.

“Absurd Circus has quickly emerged from its roots as a small independent company in Melbourne,” says Rindi, “to become a thriving international tourer, captivating audiences from Australia to the UK.”

Absurd Circus promises to whisk Brighton audiences away on an unforgettable and absurd adventure at teatime - 6.30pm - each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absurd Tea Circus is performed at Brighton Fringe Festival from May 25 to June 2, in The Vault, Fool’s Paradise.