Absurd Circus brings Melbourne magic to Brighton Fringe
Absurd Tea Circus invites audiences on a whimsical journey, transforming everyday moments, such as spilling tea, into extraordinary spectacles, says Absurd Circus co-founder Rindi Harradine.
“From aerial sandwich making competitions to juggling fashion extravaganzas, the show combines incredible acrobatics, genuine emotion, and expert silliness,” says Rindi – who also stars in the spectacular.
Heartfelt stories about tea and performers’ love for their mums is set to add a touch of genuine pathos. An ‘unfogettable experience that will leave audiences laughing, astonished, and thoroughly entertained’ is promised.
Top Australian lifestyle news website Glam Adelaide hails Absurd Circus for “seamlessly blending storytelling, acrobatics, and comedy, making Absurd Tea Circus a must-see for families and audiences of all ages”.
“Absurd Circus has quickly emerged from its roots as a small independent company in Melbourne,” says Rindi, “to become a thriving international tourer, captivating audiences from Australia to the UK.”
Absurd Circus promises to whisk Brighton audiences away on an unforgettable and absurd adventure at teatime - 6.30pm - each day.
Absurd Tea Circus is performed at Brighton Fringe Festival from May 25 to June 2, in The Vault, Fool’s Paradise.
For ticket information and booking, please visit the Brighton Fringe website brightonfringe.org or call the box office 01273 917272. Special family tickets priced at £32 are available.