Accelerating into the year: The Goodwood Road Racing Club’s 2023 programme of events

The Goodwood Road Racing Club (GRRC), the membership club behind the world class Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival and Members’ Meeting, has released details of its 2023 events calendar.

GRRC Driving Tour, Isle of Man.

Celebrating its silver jubilee in 2023, the Club is delighted to be hosting an action-packed schedule of events, from an exclusive Breakfast Club and track days, to unmissable driving tours.

Existing members can secure spaces at those events on sale now, with some already sold out and several on sale later this year. Those keen to get access to a selection of events can do so as a Fellow for £79 annually, with other benefits including ticket discounts and the use of pit-stop enclosures at the Festival of Speed and Revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calendar highlights include:

AutoSOLOs – Sunday 5 March and Sunday 15 October – GRRC MembersA great way for racing fanatics to compete on the Goodwood track without the hassle of owning a purpose-built racing car! The experience is all about having fun, competing against others and being crowned a class winner. The AutoSOLOs take place on two separate dates - one in the spring and one in the autumn. Click here for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring Sprint – Sunday 18 March – GRRC MembersA firm favourite amongst our Members, the Spring Sprint sees drivers compete on the Goodwood track alongside a mix of motor vehicles with other like-minded members. Click here for more information.

GRRC Breakfast Club – Sunday 25 June - GRRC Members and FellowsOne for the early birds! The exclusive Breakfast Club will return to the events calendar in June 2023 and will continue to be a space to share much-loved vehicles with fellow members all alongside a hearty breakfast. Registration will open in Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Ball – Thursday 13 July – GRRC Members and FellowsIt’s the summer party of the year as Goodwood House welcomes GRRC members for an evening of fine wine, delicious food, great company, stunning fireworks and live music all in the company of His Grace The Duke of Richmond. Held on Thursday 13 July, it’s a spectacular way to mark the first day of the 30th Festival of Speed. Click here for more information.

Regional Drives – various dates – exclusive Membership and Fellowship drivesThe Regional Drives enable our members to enjoy some of the most picturesque routes in the UK from behind the wheel. After taking the scenic route, the drives are followed by the Regional Social evenings. Click here for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

11th March – Cotswolds – Members only – SOLD OUT25th March – Goodwood and West Sussex – Members only – SOLD OUT26th March – Goodwood and West Sussex – Fellows only29th April – West Country – Members only – SOLD OUT20th May – Wales – Members only24th June – Goodwood and West Sussex – Members only – SOLD OUT29th July – North Pennines – Members only30th July – North Pennines – Fellows only16th September – Suffolk – Members only

Track Days – various dates – GRRC MembersHeld at one of the world’s most historic racing circuits, enjoy a high-octane, fun-fuelled day of driving your own car around the Goodwood track. Click here for more information and confirmed dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving Tours (further afield!) – various dates – GRRC MembersA GRRC Driving Tour sees Members take in amazing sights, visit incredible places, and conquer extraordinary routes. 2023 tours include: Sicily, the Isle of Man, Ireland and an Alpine adventure. Click here for more information and confirmed dates.

19th -23rd April – Sicily – Spaces limited21st-26th May – Ireland – SOLD OUT17th -26th September – Alps – SOLD OUT29th September -2nd October – Isle of Mann – Spaces limited

Advertisement Hide Ad