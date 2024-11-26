Activist and comedian Mark Thomas heads to the region, and is selling fast
If you don’t know what Mark does, ask your parents.
Mark’s now famous mix of stand-up, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.
Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years and, with a recent-ish step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment.
He plays Shoreham's Ropetackle this Thursday, November 28 with just a handful of tickets left, and Hove's Old Market Place on Wednesday, December 4 is pretty much sold out.
But fear not! He'll be back at the Brighton Komedia on February 20, so book your tickets now!
For booking details, please visit www.markthomasinfo.co.uk