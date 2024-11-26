Activist and comedian Mark Thomas heads to the region, and is selling fast

By Bex Colwell
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The UK's godfather of political comedy brings his latest show Gaffa Tapes to Shoreham, Hove and Brighton, with only a handful of tickets for the first two shows left.

If you don’t know what Mark does, ask your parents.

Mark’s now famous mix of stand-up, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.

Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years and, with a recent-ish step towards theatre in his last few shows, Mark is back to his finest stand-up form and anti-Tory sentiment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mark Thomas in Gaffa TapesMark Thomas in Gaffa Tapes
Mark Thomas in Gaffa Tapes

He plays Shoreham's Ropetackle this Thursday, November 28 with just a handful of tickets left, and Hove's Old Market Place on Wednesday, December 4 is pretty much sold out.

But fear not! He'll be back at the Brighton Komedia on February 20, so book your tickets now!

For booking details, please visit www.markthomasinfo.co.uk

Related topics:Mark ThomasHoveShorehamBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice