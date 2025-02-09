Advanced photography on show at North Mundham

Chichester Camera Club launched their 2025 exhibition season with a very successful exhibition by the Advanced Photographers class, held at The North Mundham Village Centre, on the 1st and 2nd of February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Nash, Chair of Chichester Camera Club thanked Lorna Brown and her huge volunteer team for all their hard work in organising the exhibition and making it happen. Sue said ‘The feedback from visitors said that they found it inspiring and that was even more special coming from members of other camera clubs’.

The exhibition also provided an awesome backdrop for just sitting and chatting, in the pop-up cafe.

There was even a spot Cliff Richard puzzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Cliff Richard' admires the photo panel by Lynne Owen

There were 34 print exhibitors, 5 of whom were first time exhibitors in 2025. There were also 209 projected digital images on display whilst enjoying refreshments in the cafe.

The next key exhibition will be in Tangmere at the Village Hall with displays from the Club and Intermediate classes of Chichester Camera Club – The dates for your diary, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of April 2025