Agatha Christie exhibition coming to Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

The mystery of Agatha Christie is coming to Hastings Museum & Art Gallery with a new exhibition opening from Saturday 10 May.

Gale Goddard’s exhibition ‘Agatha Christie – The Queen of Crime’ explores the life and legacy of Agatha Christie. Exhibits include detailed displays like Poirot’s dinner setting on the Orient Express, Christie’s 1926 disappearance, and Egyptian artefacts linking to Death on the Nile. Original items, books, and miniature treasures enhance an immersive experience.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council and lead councillor for culture and tourism, said: “Agatha Christie is one of the world’s most loved crime writers, I know there will be lots of people excited to see the wide range of exhibits on display. There are suggestions that Agatha visited here, with references to Hastings and St Leonards in a couple of her books, so it’s great that we have such an exciting exhibition here in Hastings.”

Philip Hadland, Collections & Engagement Curator at the museum, said: “The exhibition draws on Gale’s expert knowledge and her collections of Agatha Christie memorabilia collected over many years and we are incredibly grateful to Gale for sharing it with us.”

Portrait of Agatha Christie

The exhibition celebrates the life, works and legacy of Agatha Christie, bringing to life key moments from 1920-1933. Period objects from the Museum’s collection will be used as part of the exhibition.

Associated programming includes a series of True Crime Talks in partnership with the True Crime Museum and on 9 August there will be a Crime Writers Day.

Entry to Hastings Museum & Art Gallery is free, the museum is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays and 11am to 4.30pm on Sundays. The Agatha Christie exhibition is open from Saturday 10 May until Sunday 10 August.