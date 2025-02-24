Age UK East Sussex seeks new volunteers for brand new Hastings clearance shop – everything just £1!
The Hastings Clearance Shop in Priory Meadow will sell a wide range of donated goods, from clothing and household items to books and bric-a-brac, all priced at just £1. Every penny raised through sales will go directly toward Age UK East Sussex’s vital services, which help older people live independently, access care, and stay connected with their community. “We are thrilled to be opening our new shop in Hastings, and we’re looking for local volunteers who are passionate about supporting older people and making a real impact,” said Cherie Ashton, Shop Manager at Age UK East Sussex. “Whether you have a few hours to spare or are looking for a more regular commitment, we welcome volunteers of all backgrounds to join us in creating a friendly and welcoming environment in the new shop.”
Why Volunteer with Us?
Support a worthy cause: every hour you volunteer helps raise essential funds that will make a positive impact on your community. Gain valuable experience: Volunteering with us is a great way to build your CV, develop new skills, and gain retail and customer service experience. And you will receive on-going training!Be part of a friendly team: join a welcoming and supportive community of volunteers who share your passion for giving back. Make some new friends!Flexible hours: whether you have a few hours a week or a couple of days to spare, we can work with your schedule.
How to Get Involved
To volunteer with Age UK East Sussex Hastings Shop, simply pop in and see us at Priory Meadow or contact us at 01273 476704 or [email protected]. We welcome volunteers of all backgrounds and no previous experience is required – just a friendly attitude and a desire to help! Together, let’s make Hastings smile!