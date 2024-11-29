Our December presentation contains two talks - in the first hal a talk by Flt Lt Mike Monk RAF (Retd) and the second half Helen Tempest will relate her wing walking experiences. the venue is Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE, 6.45 pm for 7.30 strat. Members £5, Non-members £10 and ubder 16 FREE. Doors open at 6.45pm , nopre-booking, no reserved seating.

Flt Lt Mike Monk was amember of 18 Squadron based at RAF Odiham. During his 12 years of service as a commisioned Navigator, he undertook some amazing tours in many parts of the world. He will ive a light-hearted presentation on his experiences, good and bad, whilst attending RAF Survuval Courses - from the cold waters of the English Channel, to the humid Malayan jungle, his memories ar still vivid! These tales, old in Mike's light-hearted way promise to entertain and amuse.

In the second half, Helen Tempest will present "Having Been a Wing Walker". Having sterted wing walking aged just 15, Helen is probably one of the world's most expereinced wing walkers with over 25 years experience. At 21 she joined VIc Norman's wing walking team, AeroSuperBatics and spent 19years wing walking with various sponsors at airshows throughout the UK and Europe and beyond, perfoming in over 1000 sirshow in total.

She will explain about the fun she she had on the top wing of the Stearman aircraft, including learning how to climb around the aircraft in mid-air and performing gymnastic movements in front of airshow audiences and making and breaking world records along the way.

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its mmembers with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the wottrld of aviation.

For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk. or call David Batcock on 07502 400657