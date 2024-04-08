AirACES talk tells incredible story of aviation engineer and designer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Frank Whittle was an accomplished pilot in the RAF before building his jet engine with private investment. Despite initial disinterest and rejection, the Government ultimately paid for the later development of the jet engine.
The talk covers the extraordinary story of ability, courage, and determination shown by a man who believed in the unthinkable, he let his patent lapse because he could not afford £5 to renew it. His patriotism led to his role and involvement being minimised.
How did Whittle succeed and enable Britain to lead the world, even when Germany was the first to fly a jet-powered aircraft. Stephen will explain everything in his fascinating presentation.
Entry is members £5, non-members £10 and under 16s free. Doors open 6.45pm. There is no pre-booking and no reserved seating.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk , or call David Batcock on 07502 400657.