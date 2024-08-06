Airbourne 30th anniversary programme on Sale Now

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns from August 15 to 18, with programmes and official merchandise on sale now.

The fully comprehensive programme, sponsored by PRG Marketing Communications, comes with a free limited edition pin badge and an exclusive competition with 30 prizes up for grabs including a 5* stay at the Grand Hotel, tickets to the Rothesay International Eastbourne and a Citizen limited edition Red Arrows Skyhawk A-T watch, courtesy of Brufords.

The official Airbourne programme is available to purchase at various stockists in Eastbourne including the Visitor Centre, Eastbourne Seafront Office and the Bandstand Bar (Middle Level). The full list of stockists, and option to buy the programme online, can be found at eastbourneairshow.com.

Simon Groves, Managing Director of PRG Marketing Communications said: “PRG is proud to sponsor the design of the Airbourne programme for 2024.

Red Arrows arriving at Airbourne 2023.

“We love Airbourne weekend, so much so that we bring clients down to showcase our town and to enjoy the show with us. The team wanted to get involved this year to do our bit to help support Airbourne and keep it flying high.”

Sales of the 30th anniversary edition of the programme help to fund the flying displays and support the future of Airbourne.

The free four-day airshow extravaganza includes flying displays from the RAF Typhoon, Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Draken, a Blenheim, Mustang and Spitfire D-Day Memorial Display, and on Thursday a special display from the Red Arrows to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Visitors to the show can plan their visit to Airbourne with parking available to pre-book online, at a cheaper rate than on-the-day parking, at Five Acres Field, Lottbridge Drive, King Edward's Parade and Beachy Head.

There is still time for visitors to upgrade their airshow experience with the new and improved Aviator Club, offering VIP dining with a four-course lunch, inclusive drinks, afternoon tea and more, from just £145 per person. The Airfield, a brand new family friendly hospitality offering, provides an informal setting with food and drink throughout the day and a DJ set after the final flying display each day, priced at just £45 for children up to age 11 and £85 for adults.

Treat yourself to an elevated experience with Grandstand, Bandstand and, new for this year, Promenade Seating for a reserved seat throughout your day of choice to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and to sit back and enjoy the displays.

Or why not show your support of Airbourne with the official 30th anniversary merchandise, ranging from t-shirts and re-usable water bottles to mugs and reusable tote bags.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating Airbourne’s 30th anniversary year and what better way to mark the occasion than with one of the many special ways on offer to upgrade your visit.

"Airbourne still needs financial support and upgrading your visit, or purchasing programmes and official merchandise, can provide memories for years to come while helping to keep our airshow flying.”

For those who simply want to contribute, donations can be made online, either as a one-off payment, or by signing up as an Ambassador with a monthly pledge, with 30% of donations going to three local charities.

To purchase an official programme or merchandise, upgrade with hospitality and reserved seating, pre-book parking or to simply donate, visit www.eastbourneairshow.com

This year’s Airbourne is supported by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud Connx, Cumberland Hotel, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Lansdowne Hotel, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Pureprint Group Ltd, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel and Your Eastbourne BID.