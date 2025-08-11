Airbourne tribute flies high in The Beacon

The Beacon has mounted its own tribute to the fantastic Eastbourne air show, Airbourne, which is expecting thousands of visitors this weekend (Saturday August 16 – Sunday August 17).

With the help of event partners Media Attention, it has installed a scaled-down lighthouse and seven model aircraft suspended from the ceiling.

The display, outside Shades Café, will be on show until Sunday evening and will help to remind shoppers and visitors to head to the seafront for the free aerial spectacle.

Mark Powell, The Beacon General Manager, said the display was a small way to mark the town’s spectacular air show.

“Airbourne was started in 1994 and has kept thousands of locals and holiday-makers entertained over the decades," Mark said.

“We were keen to remind our customers and visitors that Airbourne is coming to town and we thought this aerial display above a copy of our famous lighthouse would be a fitting tribute.

“It’s a bit of fun and will hopefully put a smile on the faces of some of our shoppers,” Mark said.

Paul Spink from Media Attention said the display had taken a few hours of trial and error to ensure the correct flight positions above the lighthouse.

“The team worked through Friday night to ensure it was up and running for Saturday opening,” Paul explained. “I am pleased with the result and it should act as a reminder that our famous air show is coming to town.”

Airbourne will feature RAF and international flying display teams including the Typhoon, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and daily visits from the world-famous Red Arrows. More than 50,000 visitors are expected to keep hotels and restaurants busy and the seafront packed.