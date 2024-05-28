Airshow upgrades now on sale for Airbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow can seek an upgrade to their visit with a range of experiences now available to book online, ahead of the free show which returns from August 15 to 18.

Hospitality, grandstand seating, pre-bookable parking, Air Bear Club meet and greet experiences and Supporters Club packages, are now available to book or order online, alongside new promenade seating and The Airfield – a brand new viewing enclosure on the Western Lawns.

Celebrating 30 years of Airbourne and featuring a 60th anniversary display by the Red Arrows on the Thursday, airshow fans can upgrade their visit for the ultimate instagrammable experience.

Aviator Club hospitality returns with an enhanced package including, four-course lunch, afternoon tea, inclusive drinks and private garden ranging from £145 – £185 per person, and this year businesses or large groups can book private cabanas seating up to 20 people with a dedicated server, upgraded facilities, drinks fridge and outdoor seating.

Champagne toast for the Red Arrows.

For those looking for something more informal, The Airfield, a brand new viewing enclosure on the Western Lawns offers an exclusive viewing area away from the crowds at £85 per person (£45 child). Tickets include lunch and complimentary drinks (four per person), premium toilets, a choice of viewing areas – including a covered viewing deck - and to keep the fun going, a DJ set following the last flying display.

Grandstand seating returns, this time on the upper promenade with improved views of the flying displays, alongside a brand new seating area on the promenade. Both are located in front of the Western Lawns, with exclusive toilet access. Bandstand seating is also available to book on the upper and lower balconies of the Bandstand. Seating prices range from £25 – £40 per adult, depending on location.

The Supporters Club returns with exclusive merchandise, including a supporter’s pin badge, limited edition 30th anniversary t-shirt, poster, 10% Bandstand bar discount and a programme, along with wristband access for premium members to VIP toilets at the Western Lawns. Prices range from £25 – £50 and all proceeds support the show. Official 30th anniversary souvenir programmes are also now available to pre-order online.

Junior fans can book a VIP meet and greet with Airbourne’s cuddly duo Ace and Aimee Air Bear, away from the crowds, with early on site access to the Western Lawns half an hour before the start of the show. Priced at £20, with exclusive Air Bear goodies to take away, including a special gift, it will make their Airbourne a day to remember!

For those who simply want to contribute, donations can be made online, either as a one-off payment, or by signing up as an Ambassador with a monthly pledge. All current Ambassador’s will be able to pick up an exclusive pin badge at the show.

To speed up arrivals, guarantee your space and buy parking at the cheapest price, drivers can also now pre-book advance parking online, with Premium Parking on the seafront, Five Acre Field and the Park & View at Beachy Head. Each airshow car park provides a pre-paid fast entry lane and car park tickets include a programme and pin badge on arrival.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Airbourne is an award-winning show and worthy of a first-class experience. There are many ways to make your visit that little bit more special, whether it’s picking up some limited edition merchandise, having reserved seats to come back to throughout the day or treating yourself to the ultimate VIP experience with hospitality in the centre of all the action.

“Airbourne still needs financial support, and with these packages you really can treat yourself and help to keep the show flying, all while making some incredible memories in this 30th year.”

At this year’s show, fans can look forward to the Red Arrows own diamond anniversary performance on the Thursday before the team embark on their overseas tour. The Typhoon, Tutor and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are also set to display, the latter with two additional fighters over the weekend. More displays will be announced in the coming weeks.

Airbourne is sponsored by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Signtek and Stagecoach.