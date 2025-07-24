All aboard the Railway 200 Trail!

Step Back in Time: Burgess Hill Launches Railway 200 Trail Celebrating 200 Years of Rail History

From Wednesday, 23rd July, residents and visitors are invited to explore the railway heritage of Burgess Hill through a brand-new self-guided walking and cycling trail marking 200 years of railway history.

As part of the nationwide Rail 200 celebrations, six significant railway locations across the town will feature specially designed boards, each with a QR code linking to historical content on the Burgess Hill Town Council Railway 200 webpage.

The Railway 200 Trail encourages the community to discover the town’s rail legacy at their own pace, making it an ideal activity for families, railway enthusiasts, and anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Railway 200 poster

For an enhanced experience, participants are encouraged to download and use the Bluebell Railway app, which includes:

•Extended historical information for each location

•A user-friendly map with markers for all six trail stops

Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Peter Williams commented, ‘Our town has had a railway station since September 1841, part of which still exists today. It has enabled Burgess Hill to grow and prosper, with many thousands of our residents using the line every day, for work and pleasure. The Railway 200 trail is a great initiative by the Town Council, linking with the national celebrations and I encourage everyone to try it out.’

The trail is free to access and will remain in place throughout the school holidays.

For more information, visit: https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/railway-200/

Download the Bluebell Railway app via the App Store or Google Play.