All the fun of the ink, paper and print fair at the Towner, Eastbourne

If you are a fan of illustration and print then you are in for a treat! The Ink Paper and Print Fair is back in Eastbourne for a fun-packed weekend of original art, illustration, hand-made books, cards, textiles and more.

By Tim MainstoneContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:55 BST
Along the Pier by Louise Lockhart

It's all taking place at Towner Eastbourne on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.

A total of 40 exhibitors will be showing off and selling their work including both local and national artists, publishers and printmakers.

The fair organisers also encourage younger illustrators and makers (especially those just starting out in their career) to exhibit alongside more well known publishers and printers.

Entry to the fair is free - tickets are available in advance from Eventbrite - and the doors open at 10.30am on both days.

Towner Eastbourne