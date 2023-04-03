All the fun of the ink, paper and print fair at the Towner, Eastbourne

If you are a fan of illustration and print then you are in for a treat! The Ink Paper and Print Fair is back in Eastbourne for a fun-packed weekend of original art, illustration, hand-made books, cards, textiles and more.

Along the Pier by Louise Lockhart

It's all taking place at Towner Eastbourne on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.

A total of 40 exhibitors will be showing off and selling their work including both local and national artists, publishers and printmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair organisers also encourage younger illustrators and makers (especially those just starting out in their career) to exhibit alongside more well known publishers and printers.