Amazing talent in Littlehampton as young performers take to stage

Submitted article

There is so much talent right on our doorstep in Littlehampton.Six young performers are presenting Six:Teen Edition on The Littlehampton Stage during half term.

The re-opening of the Windmill Theatre is such a joy for Littlehampton, and to celebrate the re-opening, LA Live Productions are presenting Six:Teen Edition.

LA Live has been formed to promote the amazing home grown talent of Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six has been wowing audiences in London, and is a modern re-telling of the six wives of Henry VIII. It is a fast moving fun packed show, and the Teen edition which is sutable for a family audience is now available to see right here at The Windmill.

The six young performers range in age from 15 - 18, and they are all destined to have Careers in the Entertainment Industry - so why not support them now, so that you can say "I saw them before they were famous"