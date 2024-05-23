Amazing talent in Littlehampton as young performers take to stage
The re-opening of the Windmill Theatre is such a joy for Littlehampton, and to celebrate the re-opening, LA Live Productions are presenting Six:Teen Edition.
LA Live has been formed to promote the amazing home grown talent of Littlehampton.
Six has been wowing audiences in London, and is a modern re-telling of the six wives of Henry VIII. It is a fast moving fun packed show, and the Teen edition which is sutable for a family audience is now available to see right here at The Windmill.
The six young performers range in age from 15 - 18, and they are all destined to have Careers in the Entertainment Industry - so why not support them now, so that you can say "I saw them before they were famous"
The show is on 30th May, 31st May and 1st June and tickets can be bought at ticketsource.co.uk/la-live-productions