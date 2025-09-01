Amazon explorer and BBC global change maker comes to Hastings

The young NatGeo explorer and BBC100 2024 Woman global change maker Dr Rosa Vasquez Espinoza will be giving a talk and signing her new book "Spirit of the Amazon" at Hastings Museum on September 14th as part of this year's Hastings Garden Festival.

The Festival celebrates the visit to Brazil in 1872/3 by Hastings-born botanic artist Marianne North, who spent months painting by herself in the jungle and became a friend of the reformist Emperor Pedro II (who subsequently visited her studio in London in 1877). x8g3qyt

The group Marianne North Centre Hastings Ltd (otherwise known as Hastings Botanic Garden), led by Alexander Wilberforce with fellow directors Suzanne Horgan and Sarka Gill, is campaigning for Marianne to be recognised with a permanent centre in her birthplace, celebrating her skill as an artist and prescience in warning about the perils of habitat loss (see www.hastingsbotanicgarden.org). This would become a landmark year-round tourist attraction and provide training and employment opportunities for young people, as well as linking with local colleges and other Sussex institutions.

Brazilian art and craft will be provided by fellow director Gilda Silva, who along with fellow director Sophie Ansar, will also be creating a striking installation celebrating Marianne North. Her great great niece, Christine Blakemore, will be holding an informal tea to discuss her ancestor.

Besides a full programme of live Brazilian music on the Lower Lawn, there will be Brazilian cake and cocktails on sale and plant and cut flower sales by Rotherview Nurseries, Friary Gardeners and Little Gate Farm, plus homemade products by Craig's Cabin volunteers, outside the Museum.

Gosmina Circus, Nightingale Storytelling and Glittery Rainbow Cat Face Painting will delight children in the Collections Garden, along with Hastings Therapeutic Drumming and Charlotte Hailey-Watts, independent artist.

The Island will host stalls by the artists Emily Mackey, Amy Fellows and Box Room Press - and hand massages by a Touch of Gentleness.

Hastings Borough Council will hold a public consultation about the £20m Plan for Neighbourhoods and give information about the Public Realm project in the Town Centre, while Transition Town Hastings will promote local greening projects and sustainability in Hastings.

Hastings Garden Festival flyer

Inside the Museum's magnificent Durbar Hall, besides the talks by Dr Espinoza and Christine Blakemore at 1220 and 4pm respectively, there will be an exhibition of Marianne North paintings of Brazil and exhibits by students on the Fine Art course at East Sussex Coast College, Hastings Campus.

Catering will be provided by Mamma Putts with coffee and hot drinks from Milk + Side Hustle and ice-cream by Sarah's Ice Cream Van.

All in all, the day promises to be a really special event (in case of rain, most activities will move indoors)!

Marianne North Centre Hastings would like to thank Southern Water, HVA Community Nature Connections and White Rock Hotel for funding and sponsorship, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery for all their help and advice, and John Bownas at Love Hastings for technical support.

Please register in advance at: