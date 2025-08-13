Amberley Museum connects 1974 Telex machine with cutting-edge AI

By Joe Meacher
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
In a remarkable fusion of vintage engineering and modern artificial intelligence, Amberley Museum is proud to unveil a unique interactive exhibit linking a 1974 Telex machine to ChatGPT.

Thanks to the ingenuity of volunteer David Waters, visitors can now type a question into the museum’s 50-year-old teleprinter and watch as ChatGPT responds — your question appearing in classic black type, and the AI’s reply in vivid red.

The experience begins by using a rotary dial to make the initial connection, creating an unforgettable meeting of communication technologies separated by half a century.

“This project perfectly captures the spirit of Amberley Museum — celebrating our technological past while engaging with the innovations of today,” said Joe Meacher, Marketing Officer at Amberley Museum. “It’s a conversation across decades.”

Visitors will have the chance to try this extraordinary set-up in action during Communications Day on Sunday, August 17.

For more information, visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.

