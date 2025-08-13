Amberley Museum connects 1974 Telex machine with cutting-edge AI

In a remarkable fusion of vintage engineering and modern artificial intelligence, Amberley Museum is proud to unveil a unique interactive exhibit linking a 1974 Telex machine to ChatGPT.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the ingenuity of volunteer David Waters, visitors can now type a question into the museum’s 50-year-old teleprinter and watch as ChatGPT responds — your question appearing in classic black type, and the AI’s reply in vivid red.

The experience begins by using a rotary dial to make the initial connection, creating an unforgettable meeting of communication technologies separated by half a century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project perfectly captures the spirit of Amberley Museum — celebrating our technological past while engaging with the innovations of today,” said Joe Meacher, Marketing Officer at Amberley Museum. “It’s a conversation across decades.”

Visitors will have the chance to try this extraordinary set-up in action during Communications Day on Sunday, August 17.

For more information, visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.