Amberley Museum connects 1974 Telex machine with cutting-edge AI
Thanks to the ingenuity of volunteer David Waters, visitors can now type a question into the museum’s 50-year-old teleprinter and watch as ChatGPT responds — your question appearing in classic black type, and the AI’s reply in vivid red.
The experience begins by using a rotary dial to make the initial connection, creating an unforgettable meeting of communication technologies separated by half a century.
“This project perfectly captures the spirit of Amberley Museum — celebrating our technological past while engaging with the innovations of today,” said Joe Meacher, Marketing Officer at Amberley Museum. “It’s a conversation across decades.”
Visitors will have the chance to try this extraordinary set-up in action during Communications Day on Sunday, August 17.
For more information, visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk.