An 'Easter Meditation' concert by Noteworthy Voices, Eastbourne

Eastbourne-based chamber choir Noteworthy Voices will sing a concert of choral music on the theme of 'From Darkness to Light' to mark the period of Lent, leading up to the Easter weekend. The concert is on Saturday March 15th at 6pm at St Mary's Church, Old Town, Eastbourne.

After marking their tenth anniversary at the end of last year, Noteworthy Voices are planning another inspiring programme of a cappella choral music under their Musical Director, Rachel Shouksmith. The theme of the concert is 'An Easter Meditation, from Darkness to Light' and the programme will include works from the late C16 to the present day, including 'Weep O Mine Eyes' by John Bennet, Bruckner's 'Christus Factus Est' and Lotti's Crucifixus in 8 parts, plus works by contemporary composers Eric Whitacre, Philip Stopford and Janet Wheeler. Tickets are £14 and are available on the door or via the choir's website, www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk

The 16th century composer William Byrd said that "Singing is such an excellent thing that I wish all people would sing" and this is very much the sentiment of the 20 members of this Eastbourne-based chamber choir. Entry to the concert is free to under 18s so why not take some younger family members along to this early evening concert at 6pm on Saturday March 15th in Eastbourne's oldest church, and maybe inspire them to take up singing.