An Evening with Kate Mosse CBE at Goodwood House - A Journey Through History with The Map of Bones

Goodwood House is delighted to welcome internationally bestselling author Kate Mosse CBE for an exclusive evening event on Wednesday 30 October, at 6:30pm. Guests will have the rare opportunity to hear Kate discuss her latest historical adventure novel, The Map of Bones, while enjoying a welcome drink in the magnificent surroundings of the State Apartments at Goodwood House.

Mosse’s latest book, The Map of Bones is an epic tale of love, adventure, and adversity. The novel is the highly anticipated sequel to the No. 1 bestseller The Ghost Ship and the final instalment in The Joubert Family Chronicles. Set against the backdrop of 17th and 19th-century southern Africa, The Map of Bones masterfully weaves together stories of injustice, hardship, and triumph.

Guests will have the chance to meet one of the most celebrated voices in historical fiction with a live talk by Kate Mosse, where she will delve into the making of The Map of Bones and the rich history behind The Joubert Family Chronicles.

Clementine de la Poer Beresford, Curator of the Goodwood Collection, says, “We are delighted to welcome Kate to Goodwood for what promises to be a fascinating evening full of thrilling historical adventure!”

Tickets for the evening are £15 per person, which includes a welcome drink. There will be an opportunity to purchase books on the evening and have them signed by Kate.

About Kate Mosse CBE: Kate Mosse CBE FRSL is an award-winning novelist, playwright, performer, interviewer and writer of history and memoir. The author of eleven novels and short-story collections, her books have been translated into thirty-eight languages and published in more than forty countries. Fiction includes the multimillion-selling Languedoc Trilogy (Labyrinth, Sepulchre, Citadel), The Joubert Family Chronicles (The Burning Chambers, The City of Tears, The Ghost Ship, The Map of Bones) and No 1 bestselling Gothic fiction The Taxidermist’s Daughter and The Winter Ghosts. Her highly-acclaimed non-fiction includes An Extra Pair of Hands: A Story of Caring & Everyday Acts of Love and Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women(Also)Built the World, which inspired her one-woman theatre show.

A regular guest on radio and television for literature, Kate hosts the pre-show interview series at Chichester Festival Theatre and is a regular interviewer for literary and arts festivals including Letters Live, the Hay Festival, the Edinburgh International Book Festival, the British Library and the Royal National Theatre.

The Founder Director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction–the world’s largest annual literary awards celebrating writing by woman-she is also the founder of the global #WomanInHistory campaign. A trustee of the British Library, Kate is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, an Honorary Fellow of the Society of Authors, a Visiting Professor of Contemporary Fiction and Creative Writing at the University of Chichester and President of the Festival of Chichester. She was awarded a CBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours list 2024.