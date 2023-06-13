NationalWorldTV
An international evening of ringing and singing at Worth Church, Crawley

St. Nicholas, Worth hosts a free preview evening for some of the DEW Folk Festival on Thursday June 15.
By Mark HarrisonContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

The International Folklore "DEW" Festival is returning to Crawley this week, with performances at the Hawth at the weekend. Last year's festival saw 300 performers from seven countries.

"With a lot of music, dances, songs and folklore, the program of the wonderful show, preserving the living traditions and heritage, so important for the enrichment of the young generation, was fulfilled," shared Mr. Valerius Vilcinskas, director of the festival.

St. Nicholas, Worth (the 985AD church at Junction 10a of the M23) is delighted to once again welcome some of the groups back for an evening of ringing and singing on Thursday June 15.

The evening officially kicks off at 7.30pm, but the Worth music team (choir and organ) will be greeting people with music as they arrive from 7pm.

Some of the DEW groups will be performing several routines, including some that couldn't be fitted into the Hawth show for timing, after which there's food while our bellringers once again turn their normal Thursday practice night into more of a performance.

All are welcome, and admission is free, though this being the Church of England, donations will be welcome to help keep the Church open for another 1,000 years.

