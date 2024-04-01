Anglo-French club members sitting on the edge of their seats
From recalling how her husband's hobby first started, her unexpected role as navigator (and sometimes emergency responder), and their first tentative flights, to almost making a forced landing in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, it was a truly fascinating and entertaining presentation.
With stories of further adventures around carefully selected areas in the UK, to crossing the Channel and visiting Northern France, Roselyn gave a delightful insight into the joys, and sometimes perils, of this unusual hobby.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 9, and will be a change to the published programme, when a number of members will be performing an extract from Moliere’s comedy ‘Le médecin malgré lui’.
This is the story of Sganarelle, a poor woodcutter, whose long-suffering wife, Martine, takes her revenge by telling others her husband is an eccentric, but brilliant doctor who will only admit his identity by being severely beaten. Inevitably, the plot unfolds into a comedy of misunderstandings
The club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. It welcomes all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.
More information on where to find us and to view our current programme can be found on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club, or on our website hastingsanglofrenchclub.com.