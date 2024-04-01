Anglo-French club members sitting on the edge of their seats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From recalling how her husband's hobby first started, her unexpected role as navigator (and sometimes emergency responder), and their first tentative flights, to almost making a forced landing in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, it was a truly fascinating and entertaining presentation.

With stories of further adventures around carefully selected areas in the UK, to crossing the Channel and visiting Northern France, Roselyn gave a delightful insight into the joys, and sometimes perils, of this unusual hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, April 9, and will be a change to the published programme, when a number of members will be performing an extract from Moliere’s comedy ‘Le médecin malgré lui’.

Tell us your stories.

This is the story of Sganarelle, a poor woodcutter, whose long-suffering wife, Martine, takes her revenge by telling others her husband is an eccentric, but brilliant doctor who will only admit his identity by being severely beaten. Inevitably, the plot unfolds into a comedy of misunderstandings

The club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. It welcomes all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.