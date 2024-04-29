Annual plant sale from Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society
Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society are holding their annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 4, at 10am in the garden at The Community Centre, Southwick Street. Admission is 50p
Early arrival is advised as plants sell out very quickly!
There will be an array of bedding and vegetable plants, perennials and pot plants for sale.