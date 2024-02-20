Aria Care invites community to discover exceptional care at open days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community is warmly invited to join for a day of exploration and discovery to learn more about the exception and person-centred care and support they provide to their residents.

Locations:

Claydon House, 8 Wallands Crescent, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2QT

Aria Care open day.

Heffle Court, Station Road, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 8DR

Southlands Place, Hastings Road , Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN40 2HJ

The events offers an excellent opportunity for local community, families, and healthcare professionals to experience firsthand the warm and supportive environment cultivated at Aria Care.

Guests will have the chance to tour the homes, meet the dedicated care teams, learn about the range of services on offer and enjoy refreshments crafted by the in-house chefs.

Aria Care welcomes all members of the community to attend this event and discover the commitment we have to ensuring the well-being and happiness of our residents.