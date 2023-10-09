Arsenal Legends head to Hastings for action-packed discussion

Football fans are invited to spend an evening with trophy-winning Arsenal legends Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, and Perry Groves at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday 12 October.

The three former players have over 1000 total appearances in the red and white of The Gunners between them.

Hastings welcomes midfielder Ray Parlour also known as “The Romford Pele” by supporters whose honours at Arsenal include four FA Cups and three Premier League titles including as part of “The Invincibles” squad from 2003-04. Joined by his old teammate Paul Merson, “Merse” has been a Sky Sports pundit for 17 years and played 11 seasons for The Gunners as an attacking midfield playmaker. Fast-paced winger Perry Groves is a fan favourite and a successful radio presenter post-retirement following his playing career.

The Arsenal Legends will discuss the games, dressing room, training ground stories, managers, fall outs, and everything anyone wants to know about playing for a successful football club.

Ray Parlour and Paul Merson as Arsenal teammates.

Audience members also get to ask questions to the stars during the evening. A limited number of VIP packages are available which include meet and greets with the players, a professional photograph, and premium seating.