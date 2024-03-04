Art and architecture: estranged bedfellows. Talk at Arts Society Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This lecture by Richard Whincop tells the fascinating story of how painting and architecture went their separate ways exploring the complex reasons behind their dramatic divorce including:

• The “special status” of painting as the heralded product of artistic genius

• A change in the form and function of the picture frame

Raphael : The School of Athens

• The emergence of the commercial art market

• The rise of the public “Art Exhibition”

Embracing the likes of Michelangelo Watteau Whistler and Matisse this broad-ranging survey culminates with the Bauhaus and its legacy in the USA – and ends by asking whether the partnership between art and architecture might be revived in the 21st Century.

This Arts Society Horsham lecture takes place on Wednesday, March 13, at 10.45am at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, RH12 1RG.

Richard Whincop

HOW TO BOOK THIS EVENT:

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.

