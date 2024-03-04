BREAKING

Art and architecture: estranged bedfellows. Talk at Arts Society Horsham

The High Renaissance saw the seamless integration of art and architecture the pinnacle of a tradition extending back thousands of years. So how was it that by the mid-20th century mainstream Modernist architects saw painting and sculpture as anathema to their designs?
By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
This lecture by Richard Whincop tells the fascinating story of how painting and architecture went their separate ways exploring the complex reasons behind their dramatic divorce including:

• The “special status” of painting as the heralded product of artistic genius

• A change in the form and function of the picture frame

Raphael : The School of AthensRaphael : The School of Athens
• The emergence of the commercial art market

• The rise of the public “Art Exhibition”

Embracing the likes of Michelangelo Watteau Whistler and Matisse this broad-ranging survey culminates with the Bauhaus and its legacy in the USA – and ends by asking whether the partnership between art and architecture might be revived in the 21st Century.

This Arts Society Horsham lecture takes place on Wednesday, March 13, at 10.45am at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, RH12 1RG.

Richard WhincopRichard Whincop
HOW TO BOOK THIS EVENT:

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members £8 on the door.

RICHARD WHINCOP

Richard is a professional artist who graduated in English and Art History from York University in 1986. From 1988-1994 he lectured at the adult education departments of Glasgow and Strathclyde Universities and then went on to become a full-time figurative artist executing large-scale public commissions and exhibiting widely throughout the UK. He now lives and works in Chichester West Sussex.

