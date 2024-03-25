Art exhibition at The Birley Centre
Two local artists will be displaying their work at a new exhibition at The Birley Centre in Eastbourne next month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sue Branch and Sue Clarke will be displaying their paintings and photography each weekend in April from 11am to 4pm, and all their work is for sale.
Sue Branch paints in oils and uses the beautiful Downland of Sussex as inspiration for her landscape and seascape paintings.
Sue Clarke takes photographs of the local area which she digitises to show exceptional images.
All are invited to go along and enjoy the artwork on display.