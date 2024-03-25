Art exhibition at The Birley Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sue Branch and Sue Clarke will be displaying their paintings and photography each weekend in April from 11am to 4pm, and all their work is for sale.

Sue Branch paints in oils and uses the beautiful Downland of Sussex as inspiration for her landscape and seascape paintings.

Sue Clarke takes photographs of the local area which she digitises to show exceptional images.