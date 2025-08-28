Art in motion: BMW Art Cars at the 2025 Goodwood Revival

Five BMW Art Cars will be on display at the Goodwood Revival as part of the world tour celebrating the collection's 50th anniversary.

The 2025 Goodwood Revival will showcase five BMW Art Cars as part of the event’s Earls Court exhibition.

For the past 50 years, the BMW Art Car collection has continued to evolve and features designs by some of the world’s most renowned artists, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, and David Hockney. The bold and abstract cars were first conceived by French racing driver Hervé Poulain, combining his passion for racing and appreciation for contemporary cars. The collection now comprises 20 unique vehicles.

To celebrate the collection’s 50th anniversary, BMW is showcasing a number of the cars as part of a world tour, and the following five cars will be making a stop at the Goodwood Revival:

Frank Stella, Art Car, 1976 BMW 3.0 CSL.

Known for its participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the original BMW 3.0 CSL was reimagined by artist Frank Stella. As the second vehicle in the BMW Art Cars collection, Stella’s design was inspired by the technical basis of the car itself. The result was a striking composition of black and white lines, with the powerful 750 hp engine front and centre of the design.

1977 Roy Lichtenstein BMW 320i Turbo

Just one year later, pop artist Roy Lichenstein brought his signature style to life by incorporating his recognisable “Ben Day dots” into the design of the BMW 320i Turbo. The original vehicle, which also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was driven by the founder of the art car collection Hervé Poulain and Marcel Mignot.

1982 Ernst Fuchs BMW 635 CSi

Number five in the collection, the BMW 635 CSi was designed by Austrian artist Ernst Fuchs in 1982. Otherwise known as the “Fire Fox on a Hare Hunt”, Fuchs’ design was the first in the collection to be based on a production car, and varied from his earlier pieces of artwork.

1995 David Hockney BMW 850 CSi

David Hockney designed the 14th car in the collection: the BMW 850 CSi. The result of an extended design project, Hockney aimed to reveal the car’s inner workings and spirit through his art. His detailed paintwork includes the outline of a driver on the door, while attentive viewers will note a stylised suction vent on the button - subtle touches which invite you to look closer at the design.

2010 Jeff Koons BMW M3 GT2

American artist Jeff Koons brought a dynamic palette of vibrant, contrasting colours to his BMW M3 GT2. The 17th BMW Art Car saw the return of Pop Art and the creation of a design which captures the essence of power and motion - conveying a sense of speed and energy even when the car is stationary.

The unique collection of cars will be on display across the Goodwood Revival weekend in Earls Court, as part of the collection's ongoing world tour.

Saturday tickets for the Goodwood Revival are now sold out, with limited Friday and Sunday tickets remaining at goodwood.com.