Art society to hear talk on Peter Greenaway

Still lives in motion: The Artistry of Peter Greenaway, a talk by Dr Benedict Morrison, will be presented by the Arts Society Horsham on Wednesday, July 10, at 10.45am in The Capitol, North Street, Horsham.

Peter Greenaway is one of Britain’s most ambitious and controversial directors. Since his breakthrough feature The Draughtsman’s Contract, he has used his experience as a painter to create some of the most startling compositions in cinema history.

This talk considers how Greenaway’s reimagining of masterpieces by Vermeer, Hals, and Breughel develop a philosophy of life, death, and decay. His uncanny use of the still life – or nature morte, as it is in French – introduces a stillness to the moving pictures of cinema that unnerves even as it dazzles.

Rather than a reading list, the lecturer suggested that it would be wonderful if members could watch some Greenaway films. Of particular interest will be The Draughtsman's Contract, A Zed and Two Noughts, Drowning by Numbers, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

No booking necessary. Free to Arts Society members. Non-members £8 on the door.

Benedict Morrisonis a lecturer in Literature and Film at the University of Exeter. He has recently published a book entitled Complicating Articulation in Art Cinema with Oxford University Press and is now producing works on post-war British comedy films, the response by the arts and humanities to Covid-19, and cultural narratives of extinction.